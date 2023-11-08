Michigan State Police arrest Ohio man accused of human trafficking 2 teens

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police arrested an Ohio man for allegedly trafficking two teens.

Javonte Kentrell Odom, 30, is charged with human trafficking a minor for commercial sexual activity, transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, distributing child sexually abusive activity, and possession of child sexually abusive material.

He was arraigned in 52-1 District Court and received a $500,000 bond.

At about 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 2, Michigan State Police troopers stopped at a car assist on eastbound Interstate 96 near Old Plant Road and made contact with Odom and two teen girls, ages 19 and 16.

MSP says the trooper determined something was odd when the teens' stories were not matching up. An investigation revealed that one of the teens was reported missing from a group home in Ohio, and the trio was staying at a nearby hotel.

All three were taken to an MSP post for further investigation, and investigators learned that the three people traveled through several states.

The MSP's Trafficking and Abduction Group (TAG) executed search warrants on phones and the vehicle, uncovering commercial sex ads and child sexual abuse material.

The 19-year-old was released, and the 16-year-old was turned over to Child Protective Services in Toledo, Ohio.

"These troopers recognized that something wasn't right at this car assist," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "Often, we are asked why we ask so many questions during stops. This is exactly why. Two young ladies rescued from an abusive situation. Great work by troops and our TAG detectives."