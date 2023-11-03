Michigan State hosts Nebraska, looks to snap six-game losing streak

Nebraska (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) Saturday, 12 p.m., ET (FS1)

Line: Nebraska by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Nebraska leads 9-3.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Nebraska has a shot to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 and to at least keep a share of first place in the Big Ten West Division. Michigan State desperately needs a win after losing six straight games since former coach Mel Tucker was suspended and later fired.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska's run game against Michigan State's defense. The Huskers lead the Big Ten in rushing. Heinrich Haarberg's 104 carries are by far the most on the team and by a conference quarterback. The Spartans are a top-50 run defense and have held four of five conference opponents under 140 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: RB Emmett Johnson has taken hold of the starter's job and is a budding star. He set career highs in rushing attempts and yards for a third straight game when he carried 13 times for 76 yards last week against Purdue, including a 28-yard burst for his first career touchdown.

Michigan State: OL J.D. Duplain has anchored left guard for the Spartans, starting 38 straight games at the position. Duplain has started 43 games and 50 overall in his career as the fifth-year senior plays his final home game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska has won three straight and five of six. ... The past three meetings have been decided by a combined seven points. The Huskers won 39-38 in 2015 and 9-6 in 2018 and MSU won 23-20 in overtime in 2021. … Nebraska's 23 fumbles and 11 lost fumbles are most in the FBS. … Huskers DB Marques Buford, who started 11 games last year before a season-ending knee injury, could be available for his first action of the season. … The Huskers limited Purdue to 96 yards rushing and 99 yards passing last week. It was the first time since 2012 against Michigan that Nebraska held an opponent to under 100 yards in both. ... Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett is 0-6. ... The Spartans are playing their last home game before traveling to play No. 3 Ohio State and Indiana and facing No. 9 Penn State at Ford Field in Detroit to end the regular season. ... WR Tre Mosley has a catch in 25 straight games, the second longest active streak in the conference. ... S Jaden Mangham has three interceptions, tied for second in the Big Ten.

