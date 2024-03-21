Michigan State basketball plays first March Madness 2024 game today. Here's what to know.

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team makes its 26th straight NCAA Tournament appearance on Thursday when it takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a first-round matchup in the West region.

The Spartans (19-14) earned the No. 9 seed and will face the No. 8 seed Bulldogs (21-13) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michigan State's streak of 26 consecutive tournament appearances is a Big Ten record and the third-longest in NCAA history.

READ: What is March Madness and how does it work?

Now in his 27th season at the helm of the Spartans, coach Tom Izzo registered win No. 700 earlier this season, leading Michigan State to a 706-294 mark over two decades.

The Spartans finished in the middle of the Big Ten standings this year and have lost five of their last seven contests, including a 67-62 defeat to Purdue in last week's Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

READ: March Madness hits different for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, as 26th bid in a row wasn't a layup

Mississippi State is making its 13th NCAA Tournament and second straight. The Bulldogs finished mid-pack in the SEC, going 8-10 in league play. Mississippi State has lost five of its last seven games.

The winner of Thursday's game will face either No. 1 seed North Carolina (27-7) or No. 16 seed Wagner (18-15) in a second-round game on Saturday, March 23.

What time does Michigan State play?

Tip-off for Thursday's first-round game from Charlotte is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michigan State's first March Madness game

You can watch Thursday's game at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

READ: How to watch NCAA college basketball in 2024

How far has Michigan State made it in March Madness?

Michigan State is a two-time national champion, winning its first title in 1979 under legendary coach Jud Heathcote and a Magic Johnson-led team. The Spartans won it all again in 2000, with Mateen Cleeves and Morris Peterson leading the way in a win over Florida.

Michigan State also finished as a national runner-up in 2009, when it lost to North Carolina in a championship game played at Ford Field in Detroit.

READ: Which NCAA basketball teams are in March Madness 2024? See the full list by conference

The Spartans have made 37 NCAA Tournament appearances and have the sixth-most Final Four appearances with 10 (1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019). Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 on 21 occasions, including last year's tournament.

Michigan State has posted a 72-35 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have advanced past either the First Four or First Round each of the last two years and nine out of the last 12 tournaments.

Is Michigan State or Mississippi State predicted to win?

FanDuel Sportsbook projects Michigan State as a 1-point favorite. The over/under is set at 130.5.

This is the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools and the first since 1973. Michigan State won all three previous meetings (1934, 1948, 1973).

READ: Who is favored to win March Madness 2024? NCAA experts share their bracket predictions ahead of the tournament

Michigan State and Mississippi State players to watch

Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker leads all scorers, averaging 18.2 points per game. Walker is one of four Spartans averaging double figures.

Mississippi State freshman guard Josh Hubbard paces the Bulldogs with 17.1 points per game, while senior forward Tolu Smith is the only other Bulldog averaging double figures with 15.2 points per contest.