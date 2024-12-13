MSU trustees approve $28 million in upgrades for Spartan Stadium

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State University's Board of Trustees on Friday approved $28 million in renovations and upgrades to Spartan Stadium.

The approved plan calls for both short-term and long-term projects, beginning with the replacement of the stadium's three videoboards in 2025. That project is expected to start in January and be completed in time for the 2025 season.

"For more than 100 years, Spartan Stadium has been a gathering place for the Michigan State community," said Alan Haller, MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, in a news release. "Today's action by the Board is a step towards ensuring that remains a constant for the next 100 years."

Also beginning in January are renovations to the fourth, seventh and eighth floors of the stadium's west tower. Updates to concessions, flooring and seating are expected, and restrooms will be upgraded to be ADA-compliant. Construction is expected to be completed in August.

"Fans will benefit from the upgrades as soon as next season as the video boards are key to continuing to provide an enjoyable gameday experience for all in attendance," Haller said. "The improvements in the West Tower, the first major upgrades since opening in 2005, will provide a modern space for both Athletics and the University to host events, donors, and dignitaries."

The university also plans to modernize the stadium, which opened in 1923 and seats nearly 75,000. Those plans call for concessions, restrooms, seating and concourses, as well as new safety and security measures.

"The approval to plan for Spartan Stadium modernization demonstrates the Board's and administration's commitment to supporting the football program," Haller said. "This is an exciting period of reimagining what is possible for the future. Not only will a new East Tower dramatically change the look and feel of the stadium, providing new seating options and an improved experience for fans, it's an opportunity to develop a space in the heart of campus which could advance the University's academic, research, and outreach missions."

MSU kicks off its 2025 season at Spartan Stadium against Western Michigan on Aug. 30. The Spartans also host Michigan on Oct. 25.