Michigan man arrested after stabbing victim multiple times during bar fight

(CBS DETROIT) - A 41-year-old Michigan man is facing charges after stabbing a 28-year-old man during a fight at a bar Tuesday night.

A fight between the two individuals broke out at City Limits Tavern at 2410 Conner Street in Port Huron.

After the altercation, the suspect left the bar and came back a short time later with a knife. He started fighting with the 28-year-old man again and stabbed him multiple times before leaving the bar.

The suspect, identified as a Port Huron man, was arrested near the bar. The victim, who is from Kimball Township, was taken to McLaren Hospital and then later to a hospital in Metro Detroit with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention Center, and his arraignment is scheduled for April 18. He's been charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415, the Criminal Investigative Division at 810-984-9711, or through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688 to leave an anonymous tip.