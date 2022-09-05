Michigan SOS talks election security on Face The Nation

(CBS DETROIT) - In recent years the validity of Michigan's election has been questioned.

In 2020, canvassers in Wayne County halted the certification process for unbalanced precinct counts in the presidential election.

The Trump campaign also sued the state, alleging republican poll watchers were denied access.

Now, the 2022 General Election could face more challenges.

"We are in many ways even more prepared this year than ever before than even when we were in 2020 to ensure we are eliminating, mitigating or certainly protecting the citizens against any potential disruptions," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Sunday Benson appeared on Face The Nation to discuss fears of violence and confusion at the polls.

"There's a concern about the ongoing spread of misinformation which of course fuels the potential for additional threats and harassment and even violence on Election Day," Benson said.

Benson says plans are in place to mitigate disruptions.

"Election officials on both sides of the aisle are working night and day to ensure we're collaborating with law enforcement and every other potential partner to protect the sanctity of the polling place and protect the integrity of out democracy," Benson said.

Benson was also questioned on how a Michigan voting machine ended up at an Ohio Goodwill store and sold on E-Bay.

"Not a voting tabulator, but a marking device, a device that's used to assist voters who need assistance in marking their ballot perhaps may have been inadvertently dropped off at Goodwill," Benson said.

"Maybe discarded at something and wasn't clear what it was, we're still finding out those facts. But it's important to note that that's happening in this era of misinformation where people are quick to seize on the potential for machines to be somehow insecure."

Benson says its illegal for anyone in Michigan or across state lines to possess unauthorized election equipment.

The Secretary of State also stated that any machine that is compromised is immediately decommissioned, and only secure machines will be in place on Election Day.

