Michigan snowplow driver accused of driving drunk, running over elderly woman

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren snowplow driver was arraigned Wednesday in connection with running over and killing an elderly woman with a snowplow in January.

Jason Waelchli, 45, is accused of driving a snowplow while intoxicated in a Fraser parking lot near 15 Mile and running over an elderly woman as she walked to her car on Jan. 16, 2024. The woman died from her injuries.

Waelchli faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (15-year felony), operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (15-year felony), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense (1 to 5-year felony) and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license second offense (one-year misdemeanor). He is also charged with being a habitual fourth offender.

Waelchli's bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety, 10%. If he is released, Waelchli must wear a GPS tether with alcohol monitoring and take a substance abuse assessment.

"It is my duty to uphold justice, and in this case a man's repeated choice to allegedly drive under the influence has shattered the life of an innocent elderly woman. The tragedy deepens with each offense, underscoring the urgent need for accountability to protect our communities from such reckless disregard for human life," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Waelchli is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on March 20, with a preliminary exam to follow on March 27.