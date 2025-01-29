Michigan senator introduces bill to repeal cage-free egg law

(CBS DETROIT) - As the price of eggs continues to climb, one state lawmaker has introduced legislation that would repeal Michigan's new law requiring all eggs sold to be cage-free.

Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, said bird flu is the primary reason the price of eggs has skyrocketed.

"Here in Michigan we've lost 6.5 million hens, more than 16% of the national total," said Theis.

Theis added that Michigan's new cage-free egg mandate isn't helping reduce costs.

"While these systems aim to improve animal welfare, they also increase the risk of bird flu spreading among the flocks and making egg production even more expensive. Those added costs are passed directly to you, the consumer, at the grocery store."

She has introduced legislation that would repeal the cage-free egg law.

"This legislation won't fix egg prices overnight, but it will remove unnecessary regulations, giving our farmers the flexibility they need to rebuild their flocks and stabilize their egg supply."