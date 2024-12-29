Michigan stores, consumers brace for new cage-free egg law

(CBS DETROIT) — Many expect egg prices to be on the rise once again in Michigan as the state's cage-free egg law is set to take effect on Tuesday.

The new law requires all eggs sold in the state to be from cage-free chickens.

"I'm just looking at the jumbo ones that I normally buy, and they're like $7 a dozen now, said Michelle Lukitch from Royal Oak. "I remember when they were about $3."

Alex Craft, the grocery manager at Fresh Approach, says it's difficult passing on such high egg prices to their customers, but he has no other option.

"I'm just trying to make it fair for the people, I'm only at a minimum margin," said Craft.

When Craft was restocking the eggs at the market in Royal Oak Sunday afternoon, the cheapest carton was $5.99 — a stark difference from just a few months ago.

"(The price was) $3.29. That was probably your average (price on) 12-pack of eggs months ago, and you have to be there to be fair, but I can't be. Some of these eggs are just ridiculous," said Craft.

In 2025, Michigan will join nine other states across the country in banning the production of caged eggs.

The new law contains specific rules regarding the amount of space hens must have to move and exhibit natural behaviors, ultimately prohibiting their confinement.

The rules and regulations sound good to some consumers until they see the price attached to each carton.

"I do eat less eggs, but it is what it is, I mean what can you do at this point," Lukitch said. "You either don't eat eggs anymore or you pay what they're asking for."

Advocates for the new law say the legislation shouldn't impact egg prices since the law was signed in 2019 and was given a five-year phase-in period.