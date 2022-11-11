Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently

Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.

On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.

Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just months into the Covid-19 pandemic, when most restaurants and bars could only offer take-out. The temporary measure was scheduled to expire on Jan. 1, 2026.

"Cocktails to-go were instrumental in helping many Michigan distilleries navigate and survive the challenges of COVID," said Jon O'Connor, owner of Long Road Distillers and president of the Michigan Craft Distillers Association. "Making permanent cocktails to-go will allow consumers to enjoy safely, comfortably and responsibly from home, the amazing spirits made here in Michigan and will help Michigan distilleries to recover and thrive as hospitality trends continue to change with consumer demands. "

During the pandemic, more than 35 states passed laws temporarily allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails-to-go. Since then, 18 states and the District of Columbia passed laws to permanently allows those sales.

"The hospitality industry has been devastated over the last couple of years, and making consumer-friendly measures like cocktails to-go permanent gives these businesses an opportunity to recover and a sense of stability for the future," said Conrad Haremza, Michigan Spirits Association President. "We applaud the Michigan Senate for taking up and passing this bill and Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr., for his leadership."

Cocktails to-go are only for drinking when safely at home. People should never drink and drive.