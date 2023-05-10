Michigan Senate passes ban on use of phones while driving

(CBS DETROIT) - The ban on using phones while driving is heading closer to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after Senate passed three House Bills Wednesday.

The amended bills expand on the state's texting and driving ban and would prohibit drivers from using or holding a mobile device while operating a vehicle. It was passed in House on May 2.

That includes talking on the phone, sending or receiving a text, recording or viewing a video or reading and posting to a social networking site.

The ban would not apply to those operating commercial vehicles or school buses, as well as law enforcement officers and first responders in emergency situations and public utility employees and contractors.

Use of phones would be allowed when making an emergency call to police, fire and health care providers, or using a hands-free system.

When finally approved, the amendments could take effect on June 30.

According to the crash data from Michigan State Police, there were 16,543 crashes in 2021 involving distracted driving, an increase from 14,326 crashes in 2020. Officials say fatal distracted driving crashes increased by 14% from 2020 to 2021.