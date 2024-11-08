Michigan Senate approves two work zone safety bills that would allow for automated speed cameras

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Senate approved a package of bills Thursday aimed at improving safety on roads that would allow automated speed cameras to be placed in construction zones.

The approval comes just one week after a road construction worker from Lincoln Park was struck by a car on Interstate 75 in Detroit. The worker later died from his injuries.

Many are now hoping this legislation can help prevent similar events from happening again.

The legislation would allow automated speed cameras to be placed in construction zones and automatically issue fines against vehicles the devices catch going too fast.

On the heels of a construction worker dying on the job, Michigan Department of Transportation workers say they're in support of these bills.

"The only time folks slow down is when they see a cop 'cause they know they may get a ticket. Unfortunately, financial penalties are the only thing that works, so if that's what needs to be done, I'm sure every worker out there would appreciate that," said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.

In 2023, the Michigan State Police's Office of Highway Safety Planning recorded over 8,000 construction work zone-related crashes, resulting in nearly 2,000 injuries and 24 fatalities in the state.

"There's a lot of accidents out here, man. We see accidents almost every day coming home from work on the freeway on Telegraph, just all over the place," said Stanley Baker from Detroit.

And many times, the barrier between a construction worker standing on the road and the cars driving right past them isn't much.

"Sometimes, they only have a vest on, an orange barrel, or a cone. So drivers need to pay attention and realize that workers face this every minute of every day," Cross told CBS News Detroit.

Many people have complained that this legislation would result in an unnecessary number of tickets. But the people I spoke to are happy that fast drivers will be disciplined.

"I think they should because these people drive too fast out here and it just doesn't make any sense," said Emily Harvey from Southfield.

If Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were to sign these bills into law, Michigan would join 17 other states that already have automatic speed enforcement zones.