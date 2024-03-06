Michigan Senate approves bills to ban guns at polling locations

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A set of bills passed by the Michigan Senate earlier this month would prohibit guns at polling locations. One side of the aisle says it'll help stop voter intimidation, and the other says it goes too far.

"I think everyone has the right to feel safe when they are voting," said state Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, who sponsored one of the House bills.

Together, the set of bills would ban the possession of a firearm at polling locations, clerk's offices, and ballot drop boxes across the state.

This map from 2020 shows polling locations and drop box locations in Detroit. City of Detroit

"The drop box part came to our attention because of some things that happened in other states where we did see individuals actively intimidating others who wanted to cast their votes," Tsernoglou said.

If the bills receive final approval from the House, it would be illegal to carry a gun within 100 feet of polling and election locations. However, exceptions would be made for peace officers, people lawfully transporting a firearm in a vehicle, and those licensed to carry a concealed pistol.

One Republican lawmaker said he didn't vote to approve the bills in the Senate and feels they're not necessary.

"I don't think we needed to go down the path of saying that a universal ban on any firearms," state Sen. Jonathan Lindsey told CBS News Detroit. "There are a lot of law-abiding, peaceful people that choose to keep a firearm on them for self-defense and that's not something we should do a blanket ban just because they're going to vote."

He said he is concerned about people being stopped and detained for violating the law without realizing they're anywhere near a drop box.

"We could end up in a situation where someone is just going about their daily business, and they have no idea they're in violation of the law, and it's not because they're going to a polling place, they're just walking in front of a drop box, and I think that is fundamentally wrong," Lindsey said.