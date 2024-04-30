Michigan residents warned of new "unpaid tolls" text message scam

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — If you receive a text message regarding unpaid toll services, you should ignore it and verify outstanding balances through official channels, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula is warning residents of the scam after several people reported receiving fraudulent text messages.

The scam tries to deceive people into paying fabricated toll fees. Individuals affected by the scam receive text messages from tollway collection services claiming they owe a nominal toll fee, usually around $12, and requesting they settle the fee immediately, or they'll face a $50 late fee.

The message includes a link to pay the fee, but clicking it and entering their information could expose personal details to scammers.

"This week, several Michigan residents began contacting us, stating that they received fraudulent text messages about paying tolls," said Melanie Duquesnel, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. "While Michigan does have tolls at bridges and tunnels, we don't even have toll roads, so luckily for those of us in Michigan, simply being told we owe a fee for a toll road fee should be a red flag unless you were recently traveling out of state."

An example of a fraudulent toll road fee text message a Michigan resident received. Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula

People have reported receiving these text messages recently, and one consumer said, "I received a text message that stated I owed funds from using a tollway. It was not specific, and since I do not use a tollway, I knew it was a fraud."

Another person who reported receiving a text message said, "I got a text message from 'Michigan toll services.' We have noticed an outstanding balance of $11.69 on your record. To prevent a late fee of $50.00, please visit this website."

Anyone who receives a text message similar to these should verify any outstanding balances through official sources, not click any links, refrain from engaging with the scammer by blocking their number and deleting the message and report receiving any scam messages to the Better Business Bureau and the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).