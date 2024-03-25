Bill would give Michiganders a head start on reserving campsites

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Getting a camping spot in Michigan is almost like trying to get tickets to the hottest concert in town.

New legislation is aiming to give Michigan residents a two-week head start on booking those campsites.

House Bill 5597, which was introduced by Republican state Rep. Cam Cavitt, would allow Michigan residents to reserve campsites, yurts or lodges in state parks two weeks ahead of non-residents.

Michigan's state parks are so popular that campsites often fill up quickly. Typically, eager campers need to book six months in advance, which means by January, the best picks are usually booked.

"Some of our most popular parks fill up so quickly that state residents have less than 20 minutes to get a spot before they're gone," said Cavitt in a statement. "People who pay taxes that contribute directly to the quality of the parks should be able to get first dibs in vacationing to those parks. Camping is supposed to be relaxing. Michigan families shouldn't have to plan their vacations by huddling around a computer in December and praying for a nice campsite."

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it doesn't have a stance on the bill yet as it is reviewing the details, but says it doesn't see the bill having a huge impact. According to the DNR, over the last five years, only about 12% of campsite bookers have been non-residents.

Camp Michigan says it is in support of the bill since Michigan taxpayers fund the camping system.

"We are confident that if non-resident campers are unable to make a reservation within a state park system, a nearby campground/RV park, one of our member's parks, which are privately or corporately owned campgrounds within Michigan, would be more than happy to have them as customers," Camp Michigan said in a statement.

The bill is currently in the House Natural Resources Committee for review.