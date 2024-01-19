Michigan Republicans plan presidential caucus in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Republicans are planning to hold a convention on March 2 to decide which presidential candidate will win the most delegates and become the GOP's nominee.

The MI GOP District Convention is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Huntington Place in Detroit.

Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to move Michigan's primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, up from the second Tuesday in March.

This move caused the Michigan Republicans to shift to a new nomination system, as the Republican National Committee has rules that ban most states from holding a primary before March 1.

Due to this, 39 of the 55 delegates will be delegated through a caucus, and the other 16 will be appointed based on the Michigan primary on Feb. 27.

A candidate will receive two delegates if they hit a 12.5% threshold of the popular vote, along with an additional delegate for each 6.25%.

Former president Donald Trump won the 2024 Iowa caucuses, with Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing behind.