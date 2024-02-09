Michigan GOP Rep. Josh Schriver criticized for "great replacement" social media post

(CBS DETROIT) - A Republican lawmaker from Oakland County is facing criticism after making a social media post about the "great replacement" theory.

On Tuesday, Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) shared a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that showed a map of the world with black figures taking up most of the land and white figures placed in a small portion, including the northern area of the United States, Canada, parts of Australia and parts of northern Europe.

Over the photo of the map was text that read, "The great replacement!"

Schriver reposted the image and captioned it with an emoji that showed a graph with a line that depicted a decline in data.

The great replacement theory is a racist ideology that White people are being replaced through immigration, interracial relationships and low birth rates from White individuals.

Response to Schriver's "great replacement" post

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II condemned Schriver's post in statements.

"Michigan's story is defined by generations of families from around the world who made this beautiful place their home. Black Americans who fled segregation in the South for a fair shot at a good life. Finns who settled the Upper Peninsula. Arab Americans who built Dearborn into a beacon of culture and an economic powerhouse. Deep-rooted Dutch communities along the shores of Lake Michigan. Every Michigander is defined by their love for their families, communities, and shared dreams for their children. That's what makes us strong," Whitmer said.

"The abhorrent rhetoric pushed by a member of the Michigan House of Representatives goes against our state and national values. We have a moral obligation to speak out against hatred. It is a failure of leadership for this kind of action to take place unchecked by the leaders of Rep. Schriver's caucus, and the longer there is no action taken, the more responsibility leadership bears, Whitmer continued. "We will never let those who stoke racial fears divide us. We will stand together and fight to build a brighter future."

Gilchrist said the post showed Schriver's fear of Michigan's diverse future.

"Racism is dark, dangerous, and disgraceful. Rep. Schriver's pedaling of the racist 'replacement theory' is a deplorable demonstration of his fear of a dynamic and diverse Michigan future where all of our people in every community can succeed," Gilchrist said.

In addition, he said the "silence is deafening" when referring to the response from Schriver's Republican counterparts.

"What is equally as abhorrent is the fact that this rhetoric has not been condemned in any serious way by Rep. Schriver's Republican Party counterparts. The silence is deafening," Gilchrist said.

While there wasn't much reaction from Schriver's Republican colleagues, several Democratic lawmakers released statements regarding the post.

House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) called Schriver's post deeply offended the Michigan House of Representatives.

"Furthermore, the fact that Representative Schriver would espouse a deplorable and false theory and contend it is worthy of consideration puts his ignorance on full display," Tate said in his statement. "But ignorance is no excuse for proliferating obvious hate.

He also said the post promoted a "dangerous and tortured narrative."

"Perhaps most disturbing is that his post uplifts a dangerous and tortured narrative that fosters violence and instability. His callous and reckless act is not within the spirit of what Michigan is, and it contributes to a hostile environment. His actions are a stark reminder of the importance of commemorating Black History Month to ensure we are true students of history and the racist laws and practices once in place in this country that we must continually guard against in order to ensure a bright future for generations.

Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) also responded to the post.

"Michigan House Republican celebrates Black History Month by promoting racist and dangerous conspiracies that there are too many people of color," Hoskins said on social media.

Rep. Kelly Breen (D-Novi) was among the lawmakers who criticized the post.

"This blatantly racist & dangerous rhetoric has no place in our diverse society, let alone the Michigan Legislature. It saddens & infuriates me that a colleague shared this. For someone who claims to love God - Rep. Shriver is blind to the fact this would make Him weep," Breen said on social media.

Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) said he wishes Schriver would "stick to his music career."

"I fully condemn this abhorrently racist post suggesting he believes in the "great replacement theory" which argues white populations are being systematically replaced," Morgan said on social media.