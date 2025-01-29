Michigan reports first bovine tuberculosis case in beef herd since 2022

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a bovine tuberculosis case in a beef herd, the first reported since 2022.

State officials say the case was detected in Alcona County, located in Michigan's Modified Accredited Zone, during the herd's annual surveillance test. Since 1998, 83 cases in cattle herds have been reported in the state.

"The annual whole herd surveillance testing performed on all commercial cattle herds in the MAZ is a critical tool for identifying new cases of bovine TB, which then decreases the opportunities for the disease to spread," said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland in a news release. "Bovine TB is a persistent and challenging disease to address. Hunters, producers, academics, industry stakeholders, animal-health professionals, and state and federal agencies all have a vital role to play in combatting this disease and protecting animal and human health."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bovine tuberculosis commonly impacts cattle and other animals, including bison, elk, and deer, but it can also infect humans. Anyone who spends extended time with cattle that may carry the disease should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms.

Symptoms include cough, fever, night sweats and weight loss.

MDARD officials say the disease is known to be in the free-ranging white-tailed deer population in parts of the northeastern lower Michigan. In response, the state created two zones: a four-county area called the Modified Accredited Zone (Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda) and the Accredited Free Zone, which is the remainder of the state.