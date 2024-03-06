Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib proposes Living Wage for Musicians Act to address streaming royalties

(CBS DETROIT) - The topic of streaming royalties for artists is at the forefront of a new legislation proposed by Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

On Wednesday, Tlaib introduced the Living Wage for Musicians Act, which was created through a partnership with New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman and the United Musicians and Allied Workers.

The bill would ensure artists and musicians are compensated fairly at a penny per stream when their music is played on services, including Spotify, which currently pays an average of $0.003 per stream.

It would tax 10% of service providers' non-subscription revenues and add a small fee to subscriptions. It also includes a maximum payout to artists per track per month to ensure they are paid fairly.

"Detroit is one of the music capitals of the world, and our artists here have changed the music industry and our culture in so many incredible ways," Tlaib said in a statement. "It's only right that the people who create the music we love get their fair share so that they can thrive, not just survive."