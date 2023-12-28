Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: Michigan rental rates up

By Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

Rent prices on the rise in Michigan
Rent prices on the rise in Michigan 01:00

(CBS DETROIT) - High rent prices are something millions of people across the country are dealing with.

However, renters in Michigan appear to be feeling the burn more than anyone else in the country.

New numbers show Michigan had one of the highest increases in rent in the last year.

michigan-rental-rates-graphic.png
CBS Detroit

According to Rent.com, the cost of rent in our state has gone up 13.89% in 2023.

That's the second-highest rate of increase in the country. The average monthly rent in Michigan is $1,505 a month.

In Metro Detroit, that number is even higher, with the average rate coming in at $1,671 per month.

Overall, the average monthly rent cost is trending lower across the country.

Read the report here.

Alysia Burgio
alysia-burgio-dec-13-2022-8242.jpg

Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 6:50 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.