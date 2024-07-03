Michigan removing 60% of traffic restrictions for July 4th weekend travel

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that traffic restrictions on several Michigan roads would be temporarily removed for travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday, restrictions will be removed from 105 of the 174 construction projects, according to a news release.

State officials say certain configurations, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures, will still be in place. A list of work zones that will remain in place can be found on the state's website.

"Fourth of July weekend is a time to come together with family and friends to enjoy the splendor of Pure Michigan and celebrate our independence," Whitmer said in a statement. "To ensure Michiganders can get to their destinations safely and on time, we're moving construction barrels and lifting traffic restrictions. Since I took office through the end of this year's construction season, we will have repaired or replaced nearly 23,000 lane miles of roads and 1,600 bridges, supporting tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. I'm proud of what we have accomplished, and I wish every Michigander a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend."

AAA predicted that more than 2.6 million Michiganders would travel 50 miles or more between June 29 and July 7. A total of 70.9 million people nationwide are expected to travel over the next few days.

"The summer travel season is off to a hot start and we expect to set new travel records on the road and in the sky during the week of Independence Day," said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA. "There will be 3.5 million more travelers than last year. That means even more people at airports and popular attractions like beaches, lakes, and theme parks."