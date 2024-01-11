Michigan redistricting commission holds special meeting, decides against raising its salaries

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission held another hours-long special meeting on Thursday as it considers changes to Detroit voting district maps.

Much of the meeting time was utilized on procedural votes and discussions that at times became contentious.

Well over two hours into the meeting; one closed session and a short break later, the commission had yet to be in the process of redrawing the voting district maps in Detroit. They did revisit data to help draw the maps.

The commission also went on to discuss increasing their salaries temporarily.

"We got a lot of money last year for doing very little work, and we're going to have to spend another two to three weeks working on this this year which is unfortunate, but it is what it is," said Commissioner Rebecca Szetela. "So I am 100% opposed to increasing salaries. I think it is grossly unjust and I'm sure the public is screaming that it's being characterized that $39,000 a year is not a livable wage for a part-time job."

The commission did not end up approving the measure to raise its salaries. For those against Detroit's voting districts, Thursday's back and forth was particularly frustrating.

"Knowing that we have seven House seats, six Senate seats where close to 800,000 -- no, a million residents are being impacted -- it actually was quite disappointing and hard to watch," said Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, who has led the charge to have Detroit's voting districts redrawn. "To see a commission that was elected by the people and to see them almost cannibalizing each other and not being able to get off the ground and really handle the business for which they were created is really disheartening."