Michigan DNR: Fee increases for recreation passport starting March 1

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the recreation passport will increase for the first time since 2020.

Beginning March 1, the fee will go up to $13 for vehicles ($1 increase), $7 for motorcycles ($1 increase), and $26 for two-year vehicle registrations ($2 increase), according to a press release. The passport gives year-round access to state parks, recreation areas, boating access sites, state forest campgrounds, several miles of trails and other outdoor spaces.

DNR officials say the change is due to a law stating that the fee is to be determined on the consumer price index, which the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics determines.

In November, the state Department of Treasury provided notice of the change.

"The Recreation Passport model, introduced in 2010, provides a unique funding opportunity for the state's parks and recreation system," said Ron Olson, DNR parks and recreation chief.

"In essence, the annual resident Recreation Passport was tied to the Secretary of State's vehicle registration process," he said. "Not only was the purchasing opportunity put in front of more residents, but the cost per vehicle also dropped significantly. That shift resulted in more purchases that ultimately better support these outdoor spaces and protect natural and cultural resources for the next generation."

The DNR says there is a $5 fee when the recreation passport is not purchased at the time your license plate registration renewal is through the Secretary of State and instead a state park or recreation park. This does not include Bell Isle Park.

Revenue from the passports goes to support state park infrastructure and operations, campgrounds, community recreation agencies and local grant programs.

Visit Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport for more information on the recreation passport.