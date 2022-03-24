Michigan Receiving $86 Million In Aid For June 2021 Flooding

(CBS Detroit) -- Michigan received $86 million in disaster recovery funds related to the severe weather and flooding in June 2021.

Michigan is one of 13 states receiving funding, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Tuesday. The city of Detroit received a majority of the funds, about $57.5 million, while the state received $12.1 million and Dearborn received $16.3 million.

"These disaster recovery funds will strengthen recovery efforts and improve long-term, inclusive resilience to future disasters and climate impacts," said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. "Communities will have greater resources and focus to ensure equitable outcomes for underserved households that too often bear the brunt of climate-related disasters. With these funds, we are sending a strong message that equity and forward-looking mitigation are priorities of HUD and this administration's disaster recovery work."

According to a report from The Detroit News, Mayor Mike Duggan said some of the funds will go to permanent protection in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.