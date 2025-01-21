Michigan community leaders speak out over Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship

(CBS DETROIT) — As the new Trump administration rolls out its latest wave of executive orders, one issue is causing major concern among some Detroit-area residents: birthright citizenship.

"It is part of the Constitution that if you're born here, you're American, and President Trump believes he has the legal right to change that," immigration attorney Herman Dhade said.

Adopted in 1868, the 14th Amendment automatically grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. Dhade says these protections are part of the country's fabric and calls the possible uncertainty alarming.

"I've been hearing from clients ever since Donald Trump got elected. I mean, we're talking a month or beyond that. They're just worried about their applications and they're worried about changes in the law. It's a lot of anxiety with my clients over what's to come," said Dhade.

The response to the executive order was almost immediate, with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund joining a national complaint to fight the move.

Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of NAACP Detroit, supports the organization's decision but isn't surprised by how quickly things have progressed.

"He's doing what he said he was going to do. The question is: what are the people going to do? What are we going to do as relates to not just resisting but persisting, in terms of guaranteeing that the Constitution is enforced and that people are protected and respected?" said Anthony.

Dhade says while the majority of these orders directly impact the southern border, Michiganders could also feel their impacts.

"We are at the northern border, and the communities that are here, they just need to be aware of the changes and things like that because it could be very significant," said Dhade.

Anthony agrees and says his teams are already on the ground working to get Detroiters engaged.

"It's very clear that this is a serious issue, that we don't support it, that the people must reject it, and that we will see what the courts ultimately decide, but the real decision is going to be made by the people of America," he said.

The president's executive order is set to take effect Feb. 19.