Michigan ranked in bottom 10 states for fourth-grade reading, report says

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan has ranked in the bottom 10 states for fourth-grade reading, according to a report from The Education Trust-Midwest.

According to the report, the ranking is "projected to remain stagnant at that level by 2030 unless dramatic, research-backed changes are made to address the state's growing education crisis and worsening opportunity gaps for underserved students."

In addition to this, the data shows that students in Michigan dropper farther behind, faster than other states, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic affected learning throughout the country, but areas that have been underserved, especially students of color and children from low-income backgrounds.

Here is a list of highlights The Education Trust-Midwest shared from its report:

Michigan fell from 32nd in 2019 to 43rd in 4th-grade reading – an important predictor of a child's future academic success and life outcomes – on the 2022 National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP).

For students from low-income backgrounds, Michigan ranked as the 11th worst state in 4th-grade reading, falling far below the national average. Michigan students from low-income backgrounds saw a substantial decrease of almost 8 points, while higher-income students saw a decrease of fewer than 2 points over the same period. That's especially significant as 10 points on the NAEP represents roughly one year of instruction, according to research.

For Black student performance, Michigan dropped into the bottom 5 for 4th-grade reading in 2022, down from previously being ranked in the bottom 10 in 2019.

Students in Lansing Public Schools and Saginaw School District lost an entire year or more of math and reading knowledge, while students in Birmingham lost the equivalent of 20% of a school year, according to a recent study by Harvard and Stanford researchers. Detroit Public Schools Community District lost approximately a year of instruction in both math and reading.

The state also again lagged behind leading states for 8th grade math in 2022, ranked 26th nationally on the NAEP.

Michigan ranked in the bottom five states for 8th grade math performance among Black students in 2022.

To view the entire report, visit here.