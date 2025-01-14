Michigan pup to compete in Puppy Bowl XXI

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

Trixie from the Little Traverse Bay Human Society in Harbor Springs, Michigan, will compete in Puppy Bowl XXI on Feb. 9, 2025. Courtesy of Discovery

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan puppy will be on the field this year for Puppy Bowl XXI.

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs announced that Trixie will be one of over 100 pups featured in Animal Planet's 21st annual event on Feb. 9. The game will feature puppies from 80 shelters and rescues across 40 states and two countries.

According to the Discovery Channel's website, Trixie was drafted to Team Fluff.

"We're honored to have been selected to participate this year, and we can't WAIT to watch Trixie and the rest of the Team Fluff romp around the field," the humane society said in a Facebook post.

Last year, Dolly Barkon from the Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon, also on Team Fluff, represented Michigan in Puppy Bowl XX.

Puppy Bowl XXI will air at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. Visit Discover Channel's website to see the roster for Team Fluff and Team Ruff.