Michiganders speak on public safety following attack in New Orleans

(CBS DETROIT) — Many people have been sharing their anxieties about going to crowded public places after what happened in New Orleans, but some say they are not going to let it stop them from living.

"We need to live life not in fear but to live for today," said Sandy Zedgomba from Windsor.

Whether it be the suspected terror attack in New Orleans just a few days ago or any of the other violent attacks Americans faced at places of worship or places of entertainment, or even just the street in recent years, it has created a fear of going out in public for many.

"It is definitely a possibility, there's always a percentage someone will come and do something," said Hunter Pitera from Grosse Pointe.

For some people, the feeling was they couldn't stop leaving home and doing things that make them happy.

"I think that it's really important to live while you have life, so I'll try to be as mindful as possible about what is going on around me but also taking an opportunity to still live while I have some life," said Courtney Wise Randolph from Detroit.

"I think we should live our life to the fullest and not worry about some crazy person somewhere. Sorry about what happened to all the people there. It's really sad, but we have to live our life, Said Moobark from Florida said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday the United States won't allow an "atmosphere of fear" to prevail after the deadly terror attack in New Orleans.