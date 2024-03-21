Michigan prosecutor "strongly opposes" release of inmate who drove family into Detroit River, killed his kids

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan prosecutor "strongly opposes" the release of an inmate who drove his family into the Detroit River in 1990, killing his four children.

Lawrence DeLisle, 63, was sentenced to life in prison on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder on Aug. 1, 1990.

DeLisle drove his station wagon into the Detroit River on Aug. 3, 1989, and claimed a leg cramp caused him to press the accelerator, go through the barricade and enter the river.

He and his wife were able to escape, but his four children, 8-year-old Bryan, 4-year-old Melissa, 2-year-old Kathryn, and 8-month-old Emily, were killed.

However, during his testimony, DeLisle complained about the financial burden that his family had on him and testified about leaving the house with a candle lit by a gas dryer that was leaking.

Jury deliberations lasted for three days before DeLisle was convicted.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office learned that the Michigan Parole Board is considering DeLisle for commutation and said they "strongly oppose" his release.

Justice and public safety demand that Mr. Delisle serve the entirety of his sentence, LIFE, or remain in prison until such time he no longer poses severe threats to members of the community," said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gregory C. Blackburn in a letter to the Michigan Parole and Commutation Board. "While he has been in prison since 1990, the horrendous nature of

his crime still weighs to the fact that he is still a danger to society."

The prosecutor's office is requesting that the Board deny his commutation, as there are questions surrounding safety if he is placed on parole.