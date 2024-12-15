Former Michigan probationary officer charged with possessing child sexually abusive material

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A former Michigan probationary officer is facing six felony charges after a police investigation, which began from a public tip.

Court records show a 38-year-old Alexander Stachura is charged with three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police started investigating Stachura after receiving a tip from a member of the public. Authorities say they seized digital evidence after searching his residence.

Stachura, of Williamston, was arraigned on Wednesday and his bond is set at $20,000.

The 38-year-old was a probationary officer for the Meridian Township Police Department, but Chief of Police Rick Grillo said he was let go on Tuesday after hearing charges had been filed.

"While we respect the criminal justice process and its presumption of innocence until proven guilty, we recognize a resolution is unlikely to be reached quickly. This strains our department's staff as they fill in for the absent probationary officer, who cannot reasonably fulfill his duties while the criminal justice process unfolds," Grillo said in a statement.

The Meridian Township Police Department was notified of the Michigan State Police investigation into Stachura on Oc. 29.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning and a preliminary examination will take place Dec. 26.

Anyone with information on possible child sexual exploitation can report it here or call police Sergeant Thomas Gladney with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit at 269-845-0994.