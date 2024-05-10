Michigan prisoners could be released earlier if they take part in vocational, educational programs

Suspect in murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll in court and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Prisoners in Michigan could soon be released earlier under new legislation introduced in the state Senate on Tuesday.

Lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation that would create productivity credits in the Michigan Department of Corrections that prisoners could earn in exchange for participating in and completing educational or vocational programs.

The productivity credits would be deducted from a prisoner's minimum and maximum sentence to determine the prisoner's parole eligibility date and discharge date.

Completing a vocational or educational program would earn 90 days. If a prisoner could earn 20 days for each month, they stay enrolled in the program. In addition to participating in programs, prisoners could earn 120 days if they earn a high school diploma, certificate or higher education degree.

Some restrictions will also be in place. A prisoner will not be able to earn productivity credits during any month in which they are found guilty of major misconduct.

In addition, MDOC would not award credits in an amount greater than 20% of a prisoner's minimum sentence.

Prisoners who would not be able to earn productivity credits include prisoners sentenced to life in prison without parole and those convicted of serious crimes, including murder and criminal sexual conduct.

In 1978, Michigan voted to end credits like these through a ballot initiative. Then, in 1998, the "Truth in Sentencing" legislation made it so every prisoner had to serve their entire minimum sentence.