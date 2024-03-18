Michigan priest sentenced for embezzling $780K from 3 retired priests

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan priest is sentenced to four to 20 years in prison for embezzling about $780,000 from retired priests, the state Attorney General's office announced Monday.

David Rosenberg, 72, of DeWitt, was convicted of three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more, one count of false pretenses $100,000 or more, one count of false pretenses $20,000 to $50,000, one count of perjury, one count of uttering and publishing, and one count of larceny $20,000 or more.

State officials say Rosenberg, who was employed as director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from three retired priests between 2015 and 2021. The money went to his foundation, FaithFirst, formerly the Rosenberg Family Corporation.

The three priests were residents of apartments on the center's property until their deaths.

"Stealing from our elderly and vulnerable adults, especially from a position of authority, is a significant crime, and this sentence reflects that," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My department will continue to prosecute these crimes, on behalf of victims living or deceased, and it is our hope that would-be thieves and scammers see this is a serious offense that can get them years behind bars."