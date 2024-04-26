Michigan players Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil selected back to back in 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and cornerback Mike Sainristil are the next Wolverines to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Jenkins as the 49th overall pick in the second round, while the Washington Commanders selected Sainristil as the 50th overall pick.

This comes a day after quarterback J.J. McCarthy was selected by the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday in the first round of the draft.

The men were part of the undefeated Wolverines team that won the 2024 National Championship. On Friday, the Wolverines were honored for the win at the draft.