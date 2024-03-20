Michigan pilot gets 2 years in prison for assaulting girl during flying lessons

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for abusive sexual contact with a child during flying lessons, United States Attorney Dawn Ison announced.

Rex Phelps, 72, of Harrison Township, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26. He has been sentenced to 24 months in prison, the maximum sentence he could get by law.

Phelps, a retired Dakota High School teacher, inappropriately touched and groomed a 15-year-old girl on several occasions during flying lessons that he was providing her at the Ray Community Airport.

The pilot also sent text messages to the victim, including one that was a photo of a man and a woman lying on a bed kissing. Phelps referred to that photo and said, "Shortly after the shower…without that top. Maybe more."

Authorities became aware of Phelps' abuse of the minor after he had accidentally sent this text message exchange to an unintended person.

That person then contacted the police.

"Teachers and instructors are supposed to protect our youth while they progress in their learning environments, and it is utterly shameful that this individual took advantage of this young girl," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "The FBI and its partners remain committed to holding these criminals accountable for exploiting the innocent."