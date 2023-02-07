Michigan Panthers release 2023 USFL schedule

Ford Field to host USFL games in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Panthers announced their 2023 USFL regular season schedule Tuesday, with five games on tap at Ford Field.

Ford Field will play host to the Panthers and Philadelphia Stars for the 2023 season. The original Michigan Panthers called the Pontiac Silverdome home from 1983-84. The Panthers and Stars are set to arrive in Metro Detroit in mid-Mach for training camp.

It's beautiful 😍



We'll see you in Detroit, Panthers fans 😏🐾 pic.twitter.com/zmTAUaYx6z — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 7, 2023

The Panthers kick off their season on the road on April 16 against the Houston Gamblers in Memphis.

Michigan Panthers 2023 Regular Season Schedule

April 16: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12 p.m.

April 23: at Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7 p.m.

April 30: vs. New Jersey Generals in Detroit; Ford Field; 4 p.m.

May 6: vs. Memphis Showboats in Detroit; Ford Field; 7:30 p.m.

May 13: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12:30 p.m.

May 20: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Detroit; Ford Field; 4 p.m.

May 28: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 5:30 p.m.

June 4: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m.

June 10: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m.

June 18: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 7 p.m.

The Panthers went 2-8 during the 2022 season. Michigan recently announced the hiring of Mike Nolan as its new head coach. He replaces Jeff Fisher.

Ticket information can be found here.