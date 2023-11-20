Michigan-Ohio State game tickets the most expensive in college football this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State is a hot topic when it comes to ticket prices this week.

According to Vivid Seats, ticket prices reached $632, which is the highest for Week 13 of college football. It's followed by Alabama vs. Auburn ($347), Florida State vs. Florida ($221), Texas Tech vs. Texas ($206), and Oregon State vs. Oregon ($198).

Officials say Saturday's game has the most expensive ticket prices for Michigan in 14 years and the third highest in the state this year (after Taylor Swift's two nights in Detroit).

The Wolverines' last game of the regular season will not feature coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines after he was suspended on Nov. 10 pending a sign-stealing investigation. The team's latest victory against Maryland earned its 1,000th win.

Under the suspension by the Big Ten, Harbaugh is not allowed to play the last three games of the season. The Michigan coach accepted the suspension.

In the meantime, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was slated to lead the Wolverines in the last three games -- two of the games they've been successful in winning against Penn State and Maryland.

Harbaugh hired Moore away from Central Michigan in 2018, and he coached tight ends for three seasons before leading the offensive line and adding play-calling duties, becoming a rising star in the coaching ranks.

Moore, who started his coaching career in 2009 as a graduate assistant at Louisville, is hoping to help the Wolverines block out distractions on the field in pursuit of a third straight Big Ten championship and their first national title since 1997.