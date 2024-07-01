Michigan officials stress pet safety amid July 4 celebrations

Metro Detroit seeing less of a jump in prices at the pump ahead of fourth of July

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is urging residents to protect their pets with fireworks and other loud noises expected during Fourth of July events.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, fireworks, noises and flashing lights can cause pets to run away and become lost. They can also cause more wild animals to run into roadways, potentially leading to more crashes.

"When celebrating Independence Day, we need to be mindful of the health and safety of our animals," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland in a statement. "The intense heat, unexpected sounds, flashing lights, and unfamiliar environments can all be a source of stress. Taking steps to ensure animals are cool, hydrated, and calm is essential to their overall health."

MDARD offered the following tips for protecting animals:

Make sure animals have access to unlimited cool, clean, fresh water and a place to cool down (shade, fans, cooling mats, etc.).

Keep your animals away from others who appear ill or have an unknown health status. Also, if your animals are showing any signs of illness, keep them away from other animals and people.

Ensure animals have ID tags or registered microchips with your current contact information.

Avoid shared bowls and toys.

Know your animal's limits. How animals will tolerate stress and heat differs.

Keep animals indoors when people are likely to set off fireworks.

Open doors to the outside carefully, so an animal does not escape. If an animal ever does escape or you find an animal without an owner, please contact local animal control or law enforcement.

To reduce stress, provide a separate space away from the noise. Turning on a radio or TV may help to drown out loud noises.

Consider offering a special pet-friendly treat or new toy to help distract them from fireworks.

If dogs are taken outside, make sure they are kept on a leash, even if they are in a fenced area, as they could run due to an unexpected noise.

Keep horses and other livestock safely fenced in or in their barns.

Never set off fireworks near animals.

Check-in on animals periodically, especially when sounds are the loudest, to see how they are doing.

Before letting animals back outside, check your yard, pasture, etc. for firework debris.