Michigan officials respond to Minnesota Gov. Walz selected as Kamala Harris' running mate

(CBS DETROIT) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been selected by Kamala Harris as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Walz served in the National Guard, in Congress, as governor and as a football coach. The 60-year-old has championed state policies like providing universal free school meals for students and reproductive rights.

Some Michigan Democratic leaders, like Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, are hopeful about Harris' vice president candidate pick.

"He's done a tremendous job helping working families. People who who needed their government to work for them the most has been phenomenally successful there," Nessel said. "I think he is really the perfect running mate for Vice President Harris. And I think together they're going to make an outstanding team."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted on X, saying she was "excited" for Walz to be selected.

"As a fellow Midwesterner and governor, I know firsthand that his leadership is an important asset to this ticket. He'll be an excellent partner for Kamala Harris, and I'll do everything I can to get them elected this November," Whitmer said.

However, former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon says Walz is a confusing choice from the Republican perspective.

"I don't think this helps her, which is why I think most people are going scratching their heads today saying, how could this possibly have been the pick? But Republicans are certainly going to embrace this because it's certainly not going to help the Democrats at all," Dixon said.

Dixon says she is also concerned about Walz's foreign policy.

"I think it's incredibly dangerous for world peace," she said. "I don't see anyone on the Harris Walz ticket that has any foreign policy experience. At a time when we are trying to calm the waters across the world, and that comes from the United States, it's peace through strength, and there is no strength in this ticket."