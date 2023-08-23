Michigan officials remind students, parents of statewide OK2SAY program

(CBS DETROIT) - As parents and students gear up for another school year, Michigan leaders are reminding them of a statewide safety program.

Officials say the OK2SAY program allows students to submit tips on possible harm or criminal activities targeting students, staff, or schools.

The program, which launched in 2014, has received more than 40,000 tips in nearly 10 years. The top types of tips include suicide threats, bullying, threats, drugs, and "other" (anxiety, stress, depression, and harassment).

"OK2SAY gives students the ability to report concerns directly, confidentially, and with the understanding that caring adults will be involved and provide help," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "OK2SAY gives students a voice to break the code of silence by equipping authorities with the information needed to respond to threats and avert tragedy."

How to submit a tip

Non-emergency tips can be submitted by:

Call: 8-555-OK2SAY, (855-565-2729 )

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email: OK2SAY

Visit: OK2SAY website

OK2SAY Mobile App: Available for download for Apple, Google, and Android mobile devices.

Students who receive a threat or know of a threat of violence is urged to contact local police or dial 911.

"The Michigan State Police continues to be proud of the positive impact this program is having in improving safety within our schools and in supporting students," said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper. "OK2SAY is a much-needed safety net that allows students and staff to reach out confidentially to get help and prevent tragedies."