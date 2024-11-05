How many Michiganders voted before Election Day? Officials provide update on voter turnout.

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Secretary of State says more than 3.2 million people in Michigan cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

With voting underway through 8 p.m. EST (9 p.m. EST for voters in the Upper Peninsula), officials say early voting (in-person and absentee) in this election is not far behind the total number of voters in the 2020 election (about 5.6 million people voted).

Additionally, more than 1.2 million voters cast their ballots early in person. Officials say 55% of the voters Monday were women, and 51.4% of voters over the age of 60.

"As we head into the final day of voting, I am pleased to announce that all the trends we are seeing indicate we are on pace to see another high turnout election with voters all across the state enthusiastic and engaged," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Monday.

On Tuesday, election workers said their focus was to ensure voting was a smooth process for Michiganders.

"All elections are important, and obviously this one is a big deal," election chairperson Jennifer Jenkins told CBS News Detroit. "Everyone is happy to be here. Good vibes all around."