Michigan native reflects following loss of home in California

(CBS DETROIT) — As fires continue to burn across Los Angeles, the recovery process is beginning for some. One pastor lost everything to the flames, and now Michigan is stepping in to help.

"I haven't had a chance to stop and say I'm devastated because I have too many other people depending on me," Rev. G.LaKeith Kenebrew told CBS News Detroit.

The last 72 hours have been a lot for Kenebrew, who lives in Altadena, an area decimated by the ongoing fires.

In a video call with CBS News Detroit, he showed the surroundings of his church, which still stands, but that's not the same for everyone.

"The strip mall burned down. We had a masonic hall across the street. The masonic hall is gone," Kenebrew said.

The Flint native has lived in California for 20 years. He's still unsure how affected the members of his church are, but his family's home is all ash.

"Everything that is left of my house is brick and the gate," he said.

Though a tragic event, Kenebrew continues to smile and remain optimistic. He knows his family will rebuild and eventually get back to normal.

"Seeing the devastation, I'm thinking it will be a year or two before things are back to normal," he said.

In Metro Detroit, Bishop John Drew Sheard Sr. oversees the Church of God in Christ and has spoken to Kenebrew. He says his organization is working on a plan to support those affected.

"I've talked to several people they are willing to put up with earthquakes as long as they don't have the kind of weather we are having cold and snow, but this has absolutely devastated people in that area," Sheard said.

Kenebrew will begin gathering supplies for those affected.

"We are on a no water restriction for Altadena and Pasadena because of the ambers and all of that that entered into the water system," he said.

Kenebrew and his family are safe and staying with relatives. He believes that despite a tragic situation, everyone can rebuild and come back.