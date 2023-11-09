Michigan Muslim leaders say they will not vote for Biden

Michigan Muslim leaders say they will not vote for Biden

Michigan Muslim leaders say they will not vote for Biden

(CBS DETROIT) - In light of the conflict in Gaza, a grassroots movement said it's mobilizing Muslim voters against voting to re-elect President Joe Biden.

Dozens of protestors held a news conference outside the FBI building in downtown Detroit to call on other Muslims and allies to abandon the democratic party.

"Gaza is a graveyard for children, and Biden continues to reject a ceasefire," said Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian Christian who lives in Metro Detroit.

Arraf said Biden should've done more to force a ceasefire, and because of that, innocent civilians continue to be killed in Gaza.

"When Biden loses the 2024 election, it is his making and the making of the Democratic party," Arraf said.

"This is a genocide, and Biden is responsible," said Imam Imran Salha with the Islamic Center of Detroit.

Salha and others in attendance are calling on Muslims nationwide to abandon their support for Biden.

"This is an effort in Michigan, in Wisconsin, Arizona, Minnesota, California, every single state that is a swing state, we will make sure you lose," Salha said.

Salha said Biden's unwavering support to the state of Israel and his unwillingness to call for a ceasefire, has led to innocent civilians being killed, and for that reason, he is urging Muslims not to support the democratic party.

"And if I were to vote, the ink that I would use to sign on that ballot would be through the blood of the innocent civilians of Palestine," Salha said.

The recent conflict in Gaza began when Hamas, a terrorist group, attacked and killed innocent civilians in Israel on Oct. 7.

Imam Daoud Walid with the Council on Islamic Relations said the innocent loss of life as a result of Israel's military response is unjustified.

"More than 10,000 innocent civilians killed in Gaza with the expressed permission of the Biden administration," Walid said.

The organization, called Emgage, said it mobiled more than a million Muslims to vote in 2020, according to its website.

Salha said the #AbandonBiden movement will turn those same Muslims away from the Democratic party and end any chance Biden has at being reelected.

"Joe and Jill Biden, pack your things and get ready. You will never be the president of the United States again," Salha said.