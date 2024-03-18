Michigan mother wanted for alleged drug offense leads authorities on 100 mph chase in Indiana with child in car

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman was taken into custody after she led authorities on a high-speed chase with a child in the car and had drugs in the vehicle.

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of southbound I-69 near the Indiana-Michigan state line after the Branch County Sheriff's Office requested assistance as deputies were pursuing a brown Chevrolet Astro minivan that was occupied by two wanted individuals and a child, and it was heading into Indiana.

When deputies arrived, they deployed stop sticks to de-escalate the pursuit as the vehicle entered Steuben County, and the car struck the stop sticks, which caused the passenger side tires to deflate.

After that, the vehicle continued on I-69 at 40 mph on the two remaining driver-side tires.

Deputies tried to deploy stop sticks again several times to deflate the remaining tires but were unsuccessful.

Near the 347-mile marker, the driver attempted a U-Turn at the median crossover but lost control and stopped in the median.

Angola officers and Indiana State Police troopers assisted deputies, and both adult occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Brienne Lee Bicknell, 37, of Quincy, Michigan.

Bicknell was wanted out of Branch County for drug offenses, and authorities say drug-related items were found in her possession.

The male passenger was also wanted out of Michigan, but his arrest warrants were non-extraditable from Indiana. He was released at the scene.

Bicknell's child was in the vehicle but unharmed during the pursuit. The girl was taken to a local hospital and then turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services. Authorities did not release the age of the child.

Bicknell was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, neglect of a dependent, possession of a schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The investigation is ongoing.