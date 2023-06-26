Michigan mother arrested after allegedly trying to drown toddler in bathtub

ALBION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 9-1-1 call from her teenage sister is credited with saving the life of a two-year-old girl as her mother allegedly attempted to drown the girl in the family bathtub.

Albion police kicked down the door of the home on the morning of June 24 after the 15-year-old girl called the police. Children in the background were heard screaming for help.

Officers arriving at the home on Bluestem Court said they discovered a 35-year-old woman holding the toddler under the water in the bath. Police rescued the girl and revived her with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, clearing the water from her lungs.

In addition to the attempted drowning, police said the two-year-old had been stabbed in the chest and throat. A four-year-old boy also had evidence of cuts, and police believe the two young children had ingested cleaning fluid.

The children were transported to an area hospital and are now in stable condition. The 15-year-old girl and another sibling in the home were not hurt.

The mother of the four children is now in custody as police continue their investigation.

Albion Police Chief Scott Kipp commended the quick actions of his officer, as well as a deputy at the Calhoun County Sheriff, saying their "quick response and decisive actions" helped to save a life.