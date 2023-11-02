Michigan mother and son battle cancer together

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan mother spent years fighting the battle of her life. After two bouts of breast cancer, you would think she was invincible until another diagnosis rocked her world to the core.

Just about a year ago, Emily Buchanan's 5-year-old son Jackson started acting differently.

"He wasn't wanting to go outside, and that's like his favorite place and his favorite thing to do. … He'd fall asleep while playing in the basement. So just kind of odd things, but the bruising, more lethargic, and then the bruising that was kind of the big thing," Buchanan said.

Doctor examinations later revealed that leukemia, a blood cancer, was taking over Jackson's body.

At the time of Jackson's diagnosis, Jackson's father, Matt, was working as a contractor in Syria, leaving most of the caregiving to his mother, a two-time breast cancer survivor.

"I think what he's gone through is harder than anything that I've gone through, but I think it was harder to see him go through it because I know somewhat how he's feeling because I've also gone through chemo," Emily Buchanan said. "It took a lot more out of him than it did me. He's just so little, and they really hit a hard."

"There's no rhyme or reason to it and certainly in both their cases, too, that there is no way to predetermine that," added Matt Buchanan. "From what the doctors told us about leukemia, it's totally random. There's no creatures."

Once the shock subsided, the family began treatment and received some much-needed assistance from the Blood Cancer Foundation.

"They so far helped us through the holidays last year at Christmas. They sent a huge box of toys for all the kids," said Emily Buchanan. "We went to one of their Christmas parties last year, where they spoiled us. They've helped reimburse us for gas going to and from treatments, which is really taking a toll. … They're very generous and very involved. Very hands-on."

Jackson is now in the maintenance phase of his leukemia treatment and doing great.

"I wish we would have taken him in sooner, but I don't know that it would have changed anything. I think as a parent, your mind sometimes does wander to the worst, but you have a way of protecting yourself," Emily Buchanan said.

But who has time to look back with a future so bright?

"My wish from day one was that he would grow big and strong. I can't wait to see it," said Emily Buchanan.