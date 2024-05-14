Michigan men illegally shot 6 deer, inhumanely killed porcupine, prosecutors say

Crash after Detroit police chase leaves 6 hurt, Goff signs contract extension and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two young men were arraigned in Michigan last week for multiple wildlife violations, including killing and torturing animals, after officials received a tip and conducted a lengthy investigation.

Nicolas Patnode, 19, of Kalkaska poses with an illegal 9-point deer he killed in 2022. Patnode and Zander Garrett face a combined 14-charges after torturing a porcupine and illegally hunting throughout the county during October-November 2022. Both Kalkaska men are due back in court on May 20. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Nicholas Patnode, 19, and Zander Garrett, 20, appeared in Kalkaska County court after they were arrested on April 12. They were released on bond and are scheduled to appear in court again on May 20.

In addition, a third man, who is not being named because of his age, processed a plea agreement through the juvenile court.

The investigation began in 2022 after the Michigan Department of Natural Resources received a tip through the DNR Report All Poaching hotline.

DNR conversation officers discovered that there was a group of Kalkaska men allegedly killed at least six deer, including a 9-point buck shot from a truck window, and inhumanely killed a porcupine.

"When there's this many violations, including torturing animals, education only goes so far," said Jason Haines, chief of the DNR's Law Enforcement Division. These crimes need to be addressed. Prosecution of these acts will hopefully deter not only these individuals but others from committing similar crimes in the future."

Patnode's charges include two counts of killing and torturing animals, a felony punishable by up to four years in jail and/or $5,000 in fines, and six counts of wildlife conservation violation, each punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or $500.

He was also charged with one count of hunting and fishing license violation- using another's license, one count of wildlife conservation violation- taking game from a vehicle and one count of wildlife conservation.

Garrett was charged with killing and torturing animals, wildlife conservation violation- taking game from a vehicle and wildlife conservation violation- possessing bow or crossbow in a vehicle operated on public land or roads.

Anyone who witnesses such violations is urged to call or text the Report All Poaching Hotline at 800-292-7800.