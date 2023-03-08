Michigan Medicine named on Newsweek's list of top 250 hospitals in the world

(CBS DETROIT) - Only one hospital in Michigan was named among the world's best hospitals, according to Newsweek.

Michigan Medicine, made up of the University of Michigan Health System, ranked No. 33 on the list that ranked the top 250 hospitals in the world.

This is the fifth year of Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2023 list, and this was the first year they ranked all top 250 global hospitals.

They ranked over 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries through a data-based comparison of reputation and performance at the hospitals.

"We hope this will be useful to patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and loved ones, as well as to hospitals as they benchmark themselves against their peers," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief.

Here are the hospitals that ranked Top 10 on the list:

Mayo Clinic - Rochester (Rochester, MN, United States) Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, OH, United States) MassachusettsGeneral Hospital (Boston, MA, United States) The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, MD, United States) Toronto General - University Health Network (Toronto, Canada) Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden) Charité - Universitätmedizin Berlin (Berlin, Germany) AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris, France) Singapore General Hospital (Singapore, Singapore) UCLA Health - Ronald Reagan Medical Center (Los Angeles, United States)

To view the full list and learn more about the metrics used to rank the hospitals, visit here.