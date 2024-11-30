Michigan Medicine to discontinue University of Michigan Health Plan after 2025

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — At the end of 2025, Michigan Medicine will discontinue the University of Michigan Health Plan.

The university, who announced the move on Wednesday, says the move will allow University of Michigan Health to focus resources on direct patient care, education and research.

Michigan Medicine is the majority owner of the UM Health Plan, which operates the Michigan Care and Michigan Care Advantage plans.

University officials say the move won't impact current Michigan Care benefits or benefits for 2025. All claims for services provided through the end of next year will be processed by the plan.

Current members will be able to choose another University of Michigan health insurance plan during the next open enrollment period in Oct. 2025.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 800-832-9186.