Owner of Michigan meat processing company pleads guilty to illegally employing minor who lost hand

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Friday, June 30, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Friday, June 30, 2023 03:12

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has pleaded guilty after being accused of illegally hiring a minor who lost their hand on the job.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday that Darin Wilbur, 55, of Saranac, pleaded guilty to one count of employing a minor in a dangerous profession. Officials say a judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation before sentencing.

State officials say the 17-year-old employee suffered an amputation while working at an Ionia County meat processing company in November 2019. The teen was operating a meat grinder under Wilbur's supervision at the time of the incident, according to a press release.

The Michigan Wage and Hour Division received a referral about a serious injury of a minor, leading to an investigation. The division determined the teen was illegally employed and Wilbur did not ensure the minor obtained a work permit, which is required for workers under 18 in the state.

"Our labor laws were written to protect children from dangerous workplaces; however, they lack the teeth needed to properly hold bad employers accountable for violations," Nessel said in a statement. "This case highlights the need to strengthen these protections, as well as the consequences for violations, and I look forward to working with the legislature on this critical work to protect the state's youth."  

First published on June 30, 2023 / 5:34 PM

