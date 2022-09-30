Michigan Matters: Whitmer vs. Dixon - The Candidates Weigh In!

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It was not a debate, per se, but the two candidates running for governor stopped by CBS Detroit to appear on "Michigan Matters" and answer questions about key issues.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is hoping voters return her for a second term on Nov. 8 when they go to the polls.

Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a Norton Shores business woman, is hoping to unseat her. The candidates each sat with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain for two segments, answering essentially the same questions -- with follow up as needed based on their answers.

Among topics covered:

The state of K-12 public education in Michigan and how to help more children do better in reading and math to be better prepared for the future

How to help local municipalities decrease crime

How to help Michigan take advantage of its position as the place that put the world on wheels as the mobility revolution continues with electrification

The state of politics in Michigan and country, and how to address the incivility that continues to fester

Impact of the pandemic in Michigan

Both candidates also talked about the impact of Proposal 3 -- which deals with abortion and is before Michigan voters on Nov. 8.

Since voters in the Republican stronghold of Kansas went to polls several weeks ago and stunningly voted to leave abortion choice intact, the issue of abortion has taken center stage in elections across the nation – including Michigan. This came on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade which set off a tidal wave in political circles for both parties.

Dixon explained her views about abortion, and Whitmer discussed her lawsuit challenging Michigan's statute criminalizing abortion.

There was talk about the 2020 presidential election and outcome --which is still resonating in some circles.

And each explained in no uncertain terms why she would be the best choice on Nov. 8.

